Hughton delighted with FA Cup progress

Albion boss Chris Hughton was delighted to progress past MK Dons into the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Goals from the returning Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed gave Brighton a 2-0 win against their League One opponents and Hughton said: "I'm delighted as it was a tough game for us.

"We got the real lift of an early goal and I think that settles any nerves and at that stage deflates MK Dons a little bit. But they got right back in it and there was particularly a period in the second half where they were pushing to get back in it.

"We got the second goal at the right time and then we had a couple of very good chances after that, so I'm really delighted to go through."

On Kayal's return, Hughton said: "In an ideal world, we would have liked him to have had at least one under-23 game but with the way the fixtures fell, that wasn't possible.

"We'll have to see how he is in the next couple of days now but we also have to be conscious of the fact we want Beram for the season, not just for the immediate future but it's certainly good to have him back.

"It was his first game back and he got 75 minutes but the two young full-backs both did very well too. Rob Hunt is the one who's probably trained with the first team more than what Sam (Adekugbe) has but I thought both of their performances were good."

On what he is hoping for when the draw for the fourth round takes place on Monday evening, Hughton said: "A home tie. I know the supporters would like one of the big Premier League clubs and I can very much understand that but the first priority is a home tie."

