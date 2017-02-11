Hughton delighted with Hemed's contribution

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has praised the attitude and recent form of striker Tomer Hemed.

The 29-year-old Israeli international has scored in Albion's past three Championship matches and now has ten goals this season, despite starting only 13 matches.

He netted 17 times last season when Albion just missed out on promotion to the Premier League but has found opportunities more limited this season owing to the form of Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock.

Hughton said: "I've not only been pleased with his form but his attitude has been excellent.

"It's been a difficult season for him and a different season compared to last year where he played far more regularly.

"The form and goalscoring form of Glenn has made it more difficult for him but right through that his attitude has been excellent and he's in good form at the moment."

Despite having four of their next five games at home, Hughton does not feel it will be a season-defining part of the season.

He said: "Every period that we go through seems to be exactly that. The longer the season goes, the games become bigger and there are less points to play for.

"There are so many ups and downs in this division, good periods and bad periods, that almost every period is important."

