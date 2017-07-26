Hughton feels Chelsea loanee will enhance attacking options

Chris Hughton feels new signing Izzy Brown will give the Seagulls excellent options in offensive positions.

The 20-year-old joined Albion on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Chelsea yesterday and then made his debut later on the same day in a 3-0 friendly victory at Southend.

Brown played a starring role in the Championship last season for Huddersfield Town. He played 19 games and netted five goals to help the Terriers secure promotion to the Premier League alongside Albion, via the play-offs, after joining in January.

He also spent time on loan at Rotherham last season and has featured in the Premier League as a youngster with West Brom after coming through the club's academy, before joining Chelsea in 2013.

Hughton admitted other clubs were interested in signing the talented forward and, speaking after the win at Southend, said: "We're really delighted to have him on board, he's a player we know well and he had a very good period at Huddersfield last season in a successful season for them.

"He'll give us good options. There was interest in him and credit to the work our club have done and to the lad himself as he wanted to come.

"He knew us quite well as he played against us last season. We were at similar ends of the table and it's a really good opportunity for the lad to develop with us.

"He can play in a central position and on either flank. He's done that throughout his upbringing, he went on loan to Holland a couple of seasons ago and played very much out on the left.

"At Rotherham he played more up front and at Huddersfield he played as a number ten. He gives us good scope in offensive areas and he is a lad that's developing and hopefully he can develop well with us this season."

Albion next travel to Norwich on Saturday, before they meet Girona on Tuesday. Their pre-season then concludes at home to Atletico Madrid on August 6.

Brighton have won all three pre-season friendlies so far, scoring 11 goals without conceding, but Hughton said: "The next three games will be the biggest tests. Norwich will be very good this season, Girona have just come up similar to ourselves and the last one will be a test as well.

"The biggest thing at the minute is we've only got one injury, which is Anthony (Knockaert), and we would have certainly had pre-seasons where there would have been far more, so at the moment it's gone well."

