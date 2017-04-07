Hughton not thinking about the title

Albion boss Chris Hughton is just focusing on one game at a time in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Seagulls are one point behind leaders Newcastle in the Championship with six games to go but Hughton is not looking any further ahead than tonight's match at Queens Park Rangers.

When asked it the title was an aim, he said: "You can't think about it. What we have to think about is a very tough away game tomorrow, followed by another very tough away game against two teams (QPR and Wolves) that are both in really good form.

"You can't afford to think further than the next game because every week there are going to be ups and downs. The results (on Wednesday; Newcastle and Huddersfield winning) certainly show you that everybody is pushing.

"The reality is we're still in a very good position, still pushing and we have a certain amount of games left to make sure we achieve what we want. But there are going to be ups and downs right the way through the season."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!