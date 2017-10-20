Hughton returning to his roots as he hunts first away victory

Albion boss Chris Hughton returns to his roots tonight and expects a tough game against ‘a very talented West Ham team’.

Hughton’s parents still live in Upton Park, where Hughton was born and brought up, and he is looking forward to his first visit to the Hammers’ new London Stadium home.

West Ham moved into the 66,000-capacity stadium at the beginning of last season and Brighton head to London looking to record their first Premier League away win.

Both sides have eight points from their opening eight games and Hammers boss Slaven Bilic will again be under scrutiny if his team fail to beat the Seagulls.

Hughton said: “You never think of what a win for us might do to them.

“You always just think of your own best interests, and it’s a game we want to win, whoever we were playing.

“It’s a game away from home so it will be very tough and we won’t underestimate it. It is still, irrespective of their form, a very tough game for us.

“I think they are a club that have grown in stature and with a new and bigger stadium, a bit more spending power than perhaps they would have had in the past, and with that comes pressure. It’s normal.”

Hughton, who played for West Ham at the end of his career for 18 months, admits he is satisfied with Albion’s start but still disappointed they only drew 1-1 with Everton on Sunday.

He said: “At home, we’ve acquitted ourselves well. The game against Everton, we felt we should have won, but we’ve won two games at home, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City.

“Away form is going to be the most challenging. For us, going into this game, that’s the challenge. It’s a game away from home, in a big stadium, and irrespective of league positions, we’re up against a very talented team.

“Overall I’m satisfied (with the start). I wouldn’t go further than that. I’m disappointed we didn’t get the win on Sunday and probably the Bournemouth one, because we played at a good enough level to have at least got a draw, so there have been some disappointments.

“The players have coped with the levels quite well. In the eight games so far there isn’t anybody who has given us a good beating or that we’ve found it really difficult against in a game.”