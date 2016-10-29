Hughton: These days don’t happen too often

Chris Hughton said Albion’s performance today was one of the best since he has been at the club.

Albion ran out 5-0 winners at home to Norwich with a hat-trick from Glenn Murray and goals from Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert to remain second in the Championship.

Hughton said: “Irrespecitve of oppositon, these days dont happen too often in this division.

“There were a couple of moments that changed the game, Glenn’s opportunist first goal which gave us the cushion of being one up but more so the second goal.

“We’re up against a very talented Norwich team that can score goals. The creative side of them meant they had to open up more at 2-0 and you either exploit the spaces or you dont, fortunately for us today we did.

“It’s a big win beacuse they’re a very good side and will be right up there at the end of the season. Was the scoreline a true reflection of the game? Probably not but we just capitalised on the space better than they did.

“It’s a very good victory against a top team and we should enjoy it but you don’t get much time because come Monday morning, all our thoughts and efforts will be on Bristol City next week.”

On where the performance ranks in his time at the club, Hughton said: “It has to be right up there and it would be silly for me to say anything different. But I’d say exactly the same whether that was against a Newcastle, Huddersfield, Derby, Villa or Birmingham. These are all top teams pushing to achieve what we want to achieve this season.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!