Hughton: We must keep winning to sustain our Premier League push

Chris Hughton welcomed a vital victory against Burton Albion and says to sustain their push for the Premier League, that is what Brighton & Hove Albion need to keep doing.

A Tomer Hemed brace along with goals from Sam Baldock and substitute Glenn Murray helped Albion to a 4-1 victory over Nigel Clough's side at the Amex this afternoon.



It pushed Albion back to the top of the Championship with previous leaders Newcastle playing in the late game on Saturday evening.



It also got Albion back to winnings ways after a draw at Brentford and defeat at Huddersfield Town as well as FA Cup exit at Lincoln City.



Hughton said: "As the game opened up in the second half, it was a very entertaining one for the supporters, but I think after the last three games it was the result we needed.



"Fortunately for us we ended the Brentford game on a high, but the early goal settled any nerves we might have had. I was a little bit disappointed we didn't capitalise on that in that first-half period.



"Scoring so early in the second half as well, that certainly settled us down and set us on the path to - never a comfortable game - but we certainly made the most of the areas we were in.



"To sustain where we are you need to win games, you can be as resilient as you like and have as many clean sheets, but you have to have ability to score goals, so that is why I was pleased today and it would have been nice for Chuba (Akpom) to have got that one at the end as well."



In-form Hemed started the game in place of Glenn Murray in one of five changes and repaid his manager with a crucial brace.



Hughton added: "Tomer was in the side on merit, he has scored goals and it is never a difficult decison for me (changing the line-up) providing I am doing it for the right reasons.



"I just thought Tomer has been scoring goals of late and looked sharp, having said that, Glenn's contribution at Brentford was very good. He worked very hard for the team.



"Sometimes, particularly in the striker areas, maybe on the wings, it is never any harm to leave them out and refresh them. It's an opportunity to come on and make an impact, you can't start with the same team all the time."