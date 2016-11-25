Improved Cottagers will provide tough Amex test

Having held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at home a week ago, Brighton are set for another testing game at the Amex this weekend as they play host to Fulham on Saturday.

Chris Hughton’s side had to come from behind to earn a point in the Friday night clash, with Nathan Baker putting the Villans ahead after 20 minutes.

Glenn Murray equalised for Albion near the end of the first half with his tenth goal of the season, and the Seagulls had to withstand surmounting pressure from the visitors in the final 45 minutes. Jonathan Kodjia went closest to winning it for Villa, hitting the crossbar with a header on 76 minutes.

While they remain unbeaten in 11 games, third-placed Reading have closed the gap between them and Albion in second to four points. Hughton will want his side to avoid letting that gap get any narrower this weekend, as they square off with a Cottagers side who look to have come on leaps and bounds since being thrashed 5-0 at the Amex in April.

Having finished 20th in the league last season, an overhaul of the squad in the summer from manager Slavisa Jokanovic has seen the West London club competing at the other end of the table so far in the current campaign, sitting two points off the top six in eighth place.

One of the players who moved to Craven Cottage in the summer that Albion fans will be all too aware of is Chris Martin.

The 28-year old has four goals to his name so far this season and scored seven goals in seven appearances against Albion for his former club, Derby.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!