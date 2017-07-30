Knockaert making good progress but still a doubt for opening game

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert is making good progress from his ankle injury but is still a doubt for the opening game of the season.

The Seagulls host Manchester City in the season-opener on August 12 and Knockaert was originally ruled out for three weeks when he damaged ankle ligaments in Brighton's opening pre-season match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Speaking after yesterday's 1-1 draw at Norwich, Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "His progress is good. We thought at the time he would be touch and go for the first game and that's still the same but he's had no set-backs.

"He did the first two weeks (of pre-season) with us before picking up thje injury but come the first game of the season I don't know how much training he will have done. It will be a decision I'll have to make providing he's fit."

Sam Baldock has not had any set-backs and Hughton says he is "reasonably positive" about the striker's calf injury.

