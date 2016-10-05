March delighted to sign new contract

Winger Solly March was delighted to sign a new contract with Albion this week and has his sights set on reaching the Premier League.

The 22-year-old, who is just returning from a long-term knee injury, penned a new four-year deal on Tuesday.

March has not played for Brighton’s first team since suffering a knee injury at Derby County in December, although he featured in two under-23 games last month. He is now hoping to get another game within the next week or so, before pushing for a place back in the first-team squad.

On the new deal, speaking to www.seagulls.co.uk, March said: “I’m delighted to have signed a four-year contract and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.

“I’m looking forward to helping the club achieve their ultimate goal in the next few years, and hopefully we’ll get close to that this season.

“It takes time to sort things out and all the details in a contract, but I’ve always wanted to sign on here because I’m a local boy.

“The manager spoke to me this morning, offered his congratulations and said I deserve this new deal, and now I’ve got to get myself fit.

“Of course he’s right and hopefully I can do that as quickly as possible and start contributing.”

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “I’m delighted for Solly, both in terms of his new contract, and, more importantly for him, that he is close to returning to playing after his injury. He gives us great options and had an excellent start to last season.

“His new contract comes at the end of a tough and frustrating ten months. He’s worked really hard on his rehab and now his challenge is to get back to the excellent form he showed last season.”

March has played 58 times for Albion, since making his debut in 2013. He has also been capped by England at under-20 and under-21 level.