Murray looking to end away goal drought

Glenn Murray is hoping to bag his first away goal in ten months when Brighton travel to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

The in-form forward has netted nine times in the league so far this season but all of those have come at the Amex.

Murray’s last goal on the road came for parent club Bournemouth in an FA Cup victory at Birmingham back in January.

Despite not being too concerned having not netted away since his Albion return, Murray admits it would be a nice burden to have off his back.

He said: “I’m not bothered who is watching or where it is at as long as it comes. I’ve just got my fingers crossed it manages to come on Saturday.”

Being just shy of double figures in the goal tally so far this season, Murray heaped praise on the service he has received upon his return.

He added: “It’s been brilliant so far and the service is what brought me back to the club. I’ve said on numerous occasions I looked at what I call the supply, which is the wingers, I obviously need wingers to make me play my best and that was my first port of call. We’ve got an abundance here, which will only get better with Solly March coming back.”

Having played with various quality Premier League wingers such as Matt Ritchie, Junior Stanislaus, Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie, Murray believes Albion’s talented pool could reach the same heights.

He said: “I think we’ve got more options here than I’ve had at any other club. We’ve got four of five really good wingers vying for two positions, which is a fantastic position for us to be in.

“Comparing these here to others is difficult because they haven’t been to the Premier League yet whereas some others I’ve played with have.”

