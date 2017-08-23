Search

Picture gallery: Albion v Barnet

James Tilley celebrates. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
James Tilley celebrates. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Fan and action pictures from Brighton's 1-0 win against Barnet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

James Tilley got the only goal as progressed into the third round. Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) was there to get all the action.