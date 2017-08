Picture gallery: Albion v Manchester City

Have your say

Albion hosted Manchester City in their first-ever Premier League game yesterday - here's a selection of Phil Westlake's fan and action pictures.

City won 2-0 at the Amex with goals in the last 20 minutes from Sergio Aguero and a Lewis Dunk own goal.

