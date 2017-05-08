Picture gallery: Aston Villa v Albion

Albion took 2,700 fans to Aston Villa yesterday for their final game of a promotion-winning season.

A late equaliser denied Brighton the victory that would have seen them crowned champions but Albion supporters were still in good spirits with the club promoted into the Premier League this season.

Here's a selection of fan and action pictures taken by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

