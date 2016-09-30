Positives to take ahead of Hillsborough task

Albion midfielder Oliver Norwood feels his side have plenty of positives to take heading into tomorrow’s trip to Hillsborough.

Brighton stretched their unbeaten run in the Championship to four matches in a scoreless draw at Ipswich on Tuesday.

Despite being reduced to ten men in the closing stages when Dale Stephens was shown a second yellow card, Chris Hughton’s side held out.

Norwood admits Albion were not at their best but believes there were positives to take from the draw.

He told www.seagulls.co.uk: “I think Portman Road is always a difficult place to come to with the way they play. They press the game, play the ball long and look to get the second balls that keep you pinned in.

“At times we didn’t quite manage to have the possession we wanted to have, but the times we did get the ball down and play, I thought we looked quite good.

“We take the point, move on and look forward to Saturday now.”

Albion return to an unhappy hunting ground of Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Brighton fell to a 2-0 play-off semi-final defeat at the ground last season, with Wednesday edging past them over the two legs.

Norwood was not an Albion player then but he goes to Hillsborough boasting a decent record.

He’s won at the ground twice with Huddersfield and Norwood is hoping to make it a hat-trick.

He added: “I’ve won there twice with Huddersfield, drew there with Reading and lost there once as well. It’s a nice place to play and I’m sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere.

“They’re a quality side, with quality individuals in dangerous areas of the pitch, but we’re in good form.”

