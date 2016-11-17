Results: How much does it cost to support Brighton?

The cost of following Brighton has been revealed in the BBC’s Price of Football Study.

The study revealed the cost of watching Premier League football had reduced since last year, while Albion are one of the more expensive teams to watch in the Championship.

The club's cheapest matchday ticket is £25 - 13 per cent above the league average - with the club's most expensive ticket £42 and 16 per cent above the league average.

The cheapest seat for away fans at the Amex is £25, above the division's average of £20.98, while the most expensive is £32 - just above the Championship average of £31.57. However, it is worth remembering that Brighton's tickets include subsidised travel for home and away fans and a club operated park-and-ride option.

Birmingham and Huddersfield offer the cheapest single matchday ticket at £15, while the highest-priced single ticket is £49 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The cheapest ticket for away fans in the division is £15 at Birmingham, with the most expensive £42 at Sheffield Wednesday.

At £475, Albion's cheapest season ticket is 42 per cent above the league average and the most expensive season ticket at £780 is 36 per cent above the league average.

Huddersfield and Wigan offer the cheapest season tickets at £179, while Norwich's cheapest season ticket will set you back £499.50.

The dearest season ticket is £842 at Ipswich.

An adult replica Seagulls shirt costs £45, one per cent below the league average. The cheapest shirt in the division is £39.99 at Rotherham, with a Sheffield Wednesday shirt costing the most, £55.

Based on last season's prices and results, each home goal at the Amex cost £11.63. Wigan, League One champions, were the best value of current Championship clubs at £4.59, while Aston Villa, relegated from the Premier League last season, cost £23.93 for each home goal.

Albion are one of five clubs who charge £3.50 for a programme, with the cost £3 at every other Championship team.

A pie at the Amex is £4, with the Championship average £3.32, and a cup of tea is £2, below the average of £2.08.

