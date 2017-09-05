Rosenior tips Dunk for England call-up

Albion defender Liam Rosenior is tipping team-mate Lewis Dunk for an England call-up if he continues his consistent performances in the Premier League.

The Seagulls kept their first clean sheet in the top flight with a 0-0 draw at Watford before the international break and they will be aiming to build on that when they host West Brom on Saturday.

Rosenior feels Dunk has taken to life in the Premier League comfortably and said: “I’ve been saying to him for the last two years he’s more than good enough to play in the Premier League and it’s a joy to see him playing so well.

“I said two years ago he was good enough to play for England and I stand by that. What he’s got to do now is stay consistent in this league and if he does that, he could do anything he wants in the game.”

Dunk is enjoying life in the Premier League with his hometown club and said: “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for 25 years and now I just want to show what I can do and hopefully I’m doing the right things.”

As for the future and a potential England call, he said: “I’m just doing what I do. I’m going out there every game to give 100 per cent and I’ll keep doing that. Whatever comes will come.”