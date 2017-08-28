Rosenior wants Albion to take Watford performance forward

Defender Liam Rosenior wants Albion to take the performance at Watford into the rest of their Premier League games this season.

The Seagulls picked up their first point of the campaign with a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road after dominating for much of the game.

Rosenior felt there were a number of positives for the team to take and said: "We're disappointed not to get all three points. During the course of the game, even before the sending off, we were by far the team that was dominant.

"The positives are how positive we were. We went out to attack from the first whistle away from home. Okay, we didn't get the goal we deserved but the performance levels were there and if we perform like that for the rest of the season we're going to achieve what we want to do."

Reflecting on the club's start to life in the top flight, Rosenior said: "The first two games were two of the hardest fixtures in this league. Going to the champions of the previous year in Leicester and playing probably the best footballing team in the league in the first game of the season (Manchester City).

"They're two really difficult games and we've then come to a Watford side full of confidence. They beat Bournemouth away and took Liverpool all the way in their first game and we've come here and dominated the game.

"That's something to push on with. We've got things to improve on but at the same time we can be delighted with our performance."