Sidwell expects Wigan to provide tough test

Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell says the team will take nothing for granted when they travel to lowly Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

The Latics were promoted as League One champions last season but have won just two of their 13 games this season and are second from bottom in the Championship.

Albion go into the game on a seven-match unbeaten run but Sidwell warned: “We know this league and teams at the bottom can beat anyone.

“Teams at the top can have an off-day but we’ve got a good run going and want to keep it going, although we know it’s going to be a hard away trip.”

Sidwell admitted it was important for the Seagulls to return to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, after Preston snatched a 2-2 draw in injury-time on Saturday.

He said: “It was a real low dressing room after the Preston game and it felt like a defeat, so it was important we bounced back with a win today. We said after the game on Saturday that when the Tuesday game comes we get back to winning ways.

“With the run of games we’ve got coming up, big games, hard games, it was important to replicate the performance from the weekend, when we played well, but we had to finish it off with a win and we’ve done that.

“We go into the weekend now full of confidence and we go there to win but we’ll keep taking it game by game because you cannot look any further.”

With Albion third and just three points behind leaders Newcastle, Sidwell said: “You’ve got to make sure you’re in the pack up until the very end. That’s when the real characters stand up, grab things by the scruff of the neck and take charge.”

Defender Lewis Dunk misses the trip to Wigan after he picked up his fifth booking of the season against Wolves.

