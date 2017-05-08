Stockdale 'gutted to go out like that'

Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale has taken to Twitter this morning after the Seagulls missed out on the Championship title yesterday afternoon.

Brighton drew 1-1 at Aston Villa as Jack Grealish's late equaliser squirmed past Stockdale and denied Albion the win they needed to be crowned champions. Newcastle's 3-0 victory at home to Barnsley saw them pip Brighton to the title by a point.



Stockdale, who is out on contract this summer, has been linked with moves to Chelsea, West Ham and Leeds in recent weeks, and tweeted this morning: "Gutted to go out like that. Big thank you to all my teammates and staff. @BenJamesRoberts for everything. Thank you to all the fans."



He added on Instagram, alongside a picture of goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts and keepers Niki Maenpaa, Christian Walton and Casper Ankergren: "Thanks to these boys for the support and competition you've provided. Thank you boss @benjamesroberts for everything and improving me and a gk and person. Much love keepers."

