Swift return to Cardiff for Albion assistant

Having come from behind to win last weekend, Brighton will be hoping for an easier start to December when they travel to face Cardiff tomorrow afternoon.

A poor first half showing from Albion at the Amex on Saturday saw them go in one goal down at half-time to Fulham, with Kevin McDonald heading home for the visitors on 18 minutes.

The Seagulls responded swiftly at the start of the second half as Sam Baldock fired home a sweet volley from the edge of the box to level the scores. Glenn Murray was left alone in the area to score his 11th goal of the season with just over ten minutes remaining, sealing all three points for Chris Hughton’s side.

With Newcastle slipping up against Blackburn last weekend, a defeat for the Magpies against Nottingham Forest tonight could give Albion the opportunity to go top of the Championship on Saturday when they travel to face Cardiff, who are battling relegation at the other end of the table.

Speaking after the Fulham win, Hughton said: “It’s about looking at the momentum we’ve got and getting the kind of results that we got today; that’s more important than looking at the league table.

“If you’re somebody that looks at the league table on a regular basis, you’ll drive yourself mad.”

The Bluebirds have won three of their seven games since Neil Warnock took over as manager at the start of October.

The former QPR and Crystal Palace boss was brought in to replace Paul Trollope, who was sacked after only 139 days in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Trollope will find himself in the away dugout this weekend, having been appointed Albion’s new assistant last week. The 44-year old will no doubt be wanting to get a measure of revenge over his former employers this weekend.

