Ten-man Brighton sunk by Huddersfield

Ten-man Albion suffered a third successive away defeat as they lost 3-1 at Huddersfield Town this evening.

The Seagulls remain a point clear of Newcastle at the top of the Championship but have had a week to forget, after exiting the FA Cup at non-league Lincoln City on Saturday.



Tommy Smith gave Huddersfield, who were outstanding throughout, an early lead, before Tomer Hemed was gifted an equaliser on 20 minutes. Goals from Naiki Wells and Elias Kachunga gave the hosts a 3-1 half-time lead and Albion then finished the game with ten men after Lewis Dunk was sent off for two bookings midway through the second period.



Huddersfield made all the early running and had already hit a post through former Albion loanee Rajiv Van La Parra before they went ahead after nine minutes.



Smith's cross was blocked but the ball fell kindly for the Huddersfield defender to fire home inside David Stockdale's near post from eight yards.



Brighton were gifted an equaliser on 20 minutes when Aaron Mooy's attempted header back to keeper Danny Ward dropped short and let in Hemed, who rounded the home stopper and tapped into the empty net.



The Terriers looked for a quick response and Dunk superbly blocked Van La Parra's goalbound shot just two minutes later, before Stockdale showed quick reflexes to keep out Van La Parra's deflected effort on 33 minutes.



Huddersfield's pressure paid off as they went back ahead on 36 minutes when Wells drilled the ball home from 15 yards for his 100th goal in English football after the ball broke favourably in his path.



Glenn Murray was denied an equaliser by the offside flag, before Huddersfield went 3-1 ahead late in the first half when Kachunga was on hand to nod home from a couple of yards after Stockdale failed to deal with Wells' shot.



Brighton brought Steve Sidwell on for Beram Kayal at half-time but Huddersfield had the first opening of the second period when Stockdale kept out Van La Parra's drive at his near post.



Wells drilled an effort just wide of the far post on 62 minutes, before Albion sent on Solly March and Chuba Akpom, for his debut, to replace Jamie Murphy and Hemed.



Brighton were reduced to ten men on 67 minutes when Dunk was sent off for two bookings and Mooy almost added a fourth on 80 minutes when his 25-yard strike came back off a post.

