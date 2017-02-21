Tributes paid to former Brighton defender

A number of tributes have been paid to Paul McCarthy, after the former Brighton defender died aged 45 on Sunday.

The Irishman played for the Seagulls from 1988 to 1996, before also playing for Oxford, Wycombe and Ebbsfleet.



Former team-mate John Byrne tweeted: "Devastating news regarding Paul McCarthy. One of the nicest most genuine lads I ever played with. Thoughts are with his family. RIP Macca x"



Kerry Mayo tweeted: "Absolutely gutted! One of the nicest guys in football and always made time for me as a youth player #RIPBarrelChest."



Ahead of The Goldstone Years - 20 years on show at The Theatre Royal in Brighton, Garry Nelson tweeted: "On a big reunion night for us ex-#BHAFC players, terrible news just announced about our former team-mate Paul McCarthy - RIP Macca."



McCarthy captained Ebbsfleet to the FA Trophy in 2008 and was then assistant manager to Liam Daish, who tweeted: "At a loss for words at the news my skipper, my assistant, my mate Paul McCarthy has passed away. Sleep well big man. R.I.P."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!