We've got to take points from the teams who will be around us - Murray

Striker Glenn Murray has stressed the importance of taking points from the teams who will be around Albion this season.

The Seagulls kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to title favourites Manchester City on Saturday and they now have a run of games they will be targeting points from.

A trip to Leicester is this Saturday, before matches with Watford, West Brom, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Murray said: "Every game we go out and play, we always try to take points from. But obviously the teams that are possibly going to be closer to us we've got to try to take points from.

"Every single game is a test in the Premier League. It's all really tough but we'll prepare for each one individually and we'll do our best.

"The club isn't used to not winning games in the past two years, so it's something we need to accept is going to happen and not let it get us down."

Asked if the pressure is off with Albion underdogs in a number of matches, Murray said: "The pressure's on ourselves, we want to stay in the league and we want to win every week - whether we do is another thing but as a professional footballer, you want to win games."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!