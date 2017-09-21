Children With Cancer Fund Polegate: Four half-marathons in four days for Eastbourne Borough fan Colin

Eastbourne Borough fan Colin Hayes is running four half-marathons in four days for the Polegate-based Children With Cancer charity.

Saturday’s run is timed for Colin to arrive at Priory Lane shortly before Eastbourne Borough’s kick-off against Oxfird City in the National League South.

Colin said, “My Niece Olivia was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of Cancer, at 5 years old.

“She is still bravely battling with the effects of various treatments and surgeries but does so with a smile on her face. Children With Cancer Fund Polegate have been there helping Livvy and the family as well as many other children and their families.

“Having fundraised many times now I’m aware that many people would see a standard Half Marathon for me as a comfortable task so I wanted to push my boundaries and create a tougher challenge.

“I realised that in September I will be entering Barns Green Half for the fourth year in a row, so I figured I’d use that to complete a challenge of four-half marathons in f consecutive days.

Colin’s schedule:

Day 1 (Sept 21) I will begin at Hastings Pier at 9:30am and run along the coast through Bexhill, Cooden Beach, Normans Bay and Pevensey Castle before finishing at Eastbourne Borough Football Club, Priory Lane.

Day 2 (sept 22) Beginning at Children With Cancer Fund Polegate at 9:30am, I will run along the Cuckoo Trail to a little way passed Horsebridge before turning around and heading back to CWCF HQ in Windsor Road, Polegate

Day 3 (sept 23) Setting off from Eastbourne Borough Football Club at 12:30 I will head out through Westham and Pevensey Bay, along to the Harbour and on the Seafront, will continue to Holywell where I’ll loop back via Princes Park to finish at Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

Day 4 (sept 24) Barns Green Half Marathon, this is the only official recognised Half Marathon of this challenge so I figure it’s a good one to finish on, taking in the West Sussex countryside for my fourthth year in a row, it’s been sweltering heat for the last three years so a tough way to conclude I feel.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4in4forcwcf