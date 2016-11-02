Dockers' boss Breach delighted with performances

Newhaven boss Sean Breach was delighted with the two performances this week.

On Saturday they recorded their biggest win of the season, beating Littlehampton 7-0 before progressing in the RUR Cup on Tuesday with a 3-1 win against Wick.

Breach said: “They were two good wins and more importantly two good performances. We’ve been very inconsistent this season due to various reasons but after a lot of changes we have a settled and fit squad now and it’s shown the last four games.”

He added: “The Littlehampton game was a bit of a dire first half where we missed a few good chances but second half we came out and knocked the ball around well and showed some real quality and deservedly won 7-0.

“On the Wick game we completely dominated the first half and camped in their half but were lacking that bit of quality to create good chances. To be fair to them they worked very hard.”

And he was particularly please to progress in the cup. He said: "We always take the Peter Bentley and RUR cups seriously.

"We are the holders of the RUR cup so definitely feel It's a cup we can win again, but have a tough quarter-final fixture away at Horsham YMCA before we can think about retaining it.

And Breach was also pleased that they are not relying on top scorer Lee Robinson to score all the goals.

He said: “We can sometimes rely on Robbo to score all our goals but we’ve scored 10 in two, and had nine different goal scorers. Our squad is looking much healthier now which has helped.

Newhaven travel to Loxwood on Saturday and Breach knows it will not be an easy trip.

He said: ""I'm expecting a really tough test and close encounter as we've always had over the past few years with them.

"They have a very good manager and a good blend of youth and experience and always play football the right get way.

"So we know we will have a difficult game on our hands. We have Dave Altendorff suspended and James Rhodes still carrying a knock, but other than that we will travel with a stronger squad than what we have had all season so far."

