FA Cup: Borough go to Braintree while Whitehawk welcome Stourbridge

Eastbourne Borough will play National League outfit Braintree Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Borough, who beat the National Premier’s Aldershot 2-1 last Saturday to progress, will travel to Cressing Road, Essex to take on Hakan Hayrettin’s men who are fourth from bottom in their league.

Whitehawk, who got to the second round last season, were handed a home draw against Stourbridge of the Northern Premier League.

Lowest ranked team Westfield were drawn against York City or Curzon Ashton.

The ties for the first round proper will take place over the weekend of 4-7 November.