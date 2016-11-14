FA Vase third round draw: testing ties for Sussex clubs left in Vase

Sussex clubs are just five wins from Wembley as the FA Vase third round draw was completed at Wembley.

Eastbourne Town, who enjoyed a 2-1 triumph against Ashford Town last Saturday, were rewarded with a trip to Combined Counties Premier club Abbey Rangers.

Crowborough Athletic knocked out Eastbourne United last Saturday and they will welcome Bedfont Sports.

Newhaven Town are at home against either Chichester City or Canterbury City while Horsham YMCA will be in action against Buckland Athletic at Gorings Mead.

Ties are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Winning clubs receive £975 in prize money while losers bank £325.

FA Vase third round draw in full:

1 North Shields v Shildon

2 Newton Aycliffe v Morpeth Town

3 Cleethorpes Town v Bootle

4 South Shields v Charnock Richard or Staveley MW

5 Penrith v Atherton Collieries

6 Dunston UTS or Hemsworth MW v Sunderland RCA

7 Bottesford Town v Billingham Town

8 Hucknall Town v AFC Mansfield

9 Nuneaton Griff v Bromsgrove Sporting

10 Sporting Khalsa v Sleaford Town or Leicester Nirvana

11 Coleshill Town v Westfields

12 Hinckley v Quorn

13 Long Eaton United v Shepshed Dynamo

14 Cockfosters or Wembley v Peterborough Sports

15 FC Romania or Ipswich Wanderers v Rothwell Corinthians or Tring Athletic

16 Newport Pagnell Town v London Colney

17 Gorleston v Basildon United

18 St Margaretsbury v Berkhamsted

19 Biggleswade United or Sun Sports v Hoddesdon Town

20 Welwyn Garden City v Ely City

21 Abbey Rangers v Eastbourne Town

22 Crowborough Athletic v Bedfont Sports

23 Croydon v Walton & Hersham or Glebe

24 Knaphill v Southall

25 Newhaven v Chichester City or Canterbury City

26 Sutton Common Rovers v Corinthian

27 Horsham YMCA v Buckland Athletic

28 Cullompton Rangers or Bemerton Heath Harlequins v Hartley Wintney or Melksham Town

29 Team Solent v Bodmin Town

30 Brimscombe & Thrupp or Bradford Town v Torpoint Athletic

31 Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Town

32 Exmouth v Blackfield & Langley