Former Sussex County League player thought to be interesting FA in replacing axed Allardyce

An ex-Sussex County Football League player is reportedly interested the Football Association in replacing Sam Allardyce as England manager.

Ralf Rangnick, who studied at the University of Sussex, made several appearances for Southwick Football Club back in the 1979/80 season.

Gareth Southgate

The 58-year-old German was studying on a guest year in England and played for Wickers on a number of occasions.

Rangnick has managed German Bundesliga sides Schalke 04, 1899 Hoffenheim and most recently RB Leipzig, while currently being current Director of Sports at the club.

Odds on Ragnick have been slashed down to 7/2 at present. He was interviewed by the FA following Roy Hodgson’s departure after Euro 2016.

Did you play at Southwick with Rangnick? Email us your memories to sport.sussex@jpress.co.uk or post on our Sport Sussex Facebook page

Allardyce left the job as England manager when it emerged he had been caught on video allegedly advising businessmen how to flout third party player ownership rules.

Another man with Sussex connections, Gareth Southgate, has taken over as caretaker boss, overseeing the next four games against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain.

Southgate grew up in Crawley and went to Pound Hill Juniors and Hazelwick.

