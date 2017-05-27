Haywards Heath Town to lodge appeal with the FA

Haywards Heath Town will appeal exercise their right to appeal their nine point deduction to the FA.

Heath were deducted the maximum nine points - which sees them lose the SCFL Premier Division title and promotion - on Monday night at the SCFL's committee meeting.

But the club will appeal the decision. A statement on the club's website said: "With such a complex matter the club are not taking the charge lightly and will be seeking full legal advice in a case that has shown many inconsistencies.

"The club maintain that they did everything in the correct manor and have been let down through systems beyond their control.

"The FA hearing last Thursday did prove the charge but due to mitigating circumstances only gave Heath the minimum charge which was a warning over future conduct. The Monday meeting by the SCFL committee then proved again inconsistent compared to the FA punishment as they handed out the maximum possible penalty in a 9 point deduction

"Once the appeal in lodged within the 14 day time frame club officials will be invited to a full FA hearing whereby we will be seeking that the SCFL points deduction be overturned."