Hughton says Albion were given tough lesson and punished for lax defending by AFC Bournemouth

Chris Hughton says Brighton & Hove Albion were given a tough lesson after being punished twice for lax defending by AFC Bournemouth.

While the Albion manager praised that his side did well at the back for 'large periods', he admitted they have to continue that for the full 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Goals from Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe saw the Cherries come from a goal behind to clinch their first points of the season on Friday night, much influenced by substitute Jordon Ibe, who claimed both assists.

That came after Solly March had headed Albion into a second half lead at the Vitality Stadium in the televised Sky Sports game.

On if he felt his side would go on to win the game after taking the lead, Hughton said: "I thought so, I must admit. I knew that we would be under pressure in the last period of the game, because it's normal. If you are the home team and you go behind, you perhaps have to make changes and take a few chances.

"They have good players that are used to probing and as the home team you know they are going to have good possession. We have got to be resilient right through to the end.

"I thought we defended really well for large periods of the game and probably the two times we did not defend so well was for their two goals, it's a tough lesson to us.

"I think with regards to us, for large period of the game I thought we were very good. And during the time it was 0-0, I certainly thought we were worthy of that and we scored a very good goal ourselves."

Bournemouth had had a rocky start to the season having lost all four games prior to this clash, but Hughton said that didn't effect his thinking.

He continued: "There is an opportunity in every game. These are a side that have fared well in the last couple of season, they have got better and recruited better. I expect these to have a good season. The fact they have lost games this season, any team outside the top ground of teams it can happen to. I think it was only a matter of time until this team started winning again."

The Seagulls boss was keen to stress he did not know the severity of Pascal Gross' injury after the midfielder was forced off in the second half.

"I do not know and it's genuine, he is not type of individual to stay down on the ground for no reason, he is a tough lad," he said. "But with regards to how he is, I am not quite sure at the moment. I can tell you he is not the type of player to stay down."