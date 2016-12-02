Last chance saloon at Rangers for Town

Eastbourne Town will battle to keep their season alive at Abbey Rangers in the FA Vase tomorrow (Saturday).

The Vase is Town’s last hope of gaining silverware this season and boss John Lambert is determined to guide his side to victory against the Combined Counties Premier Division outfit.

Lambert said, “It is last chance saloon but we feel it is a winnable match for us. We have had them watched, they are a close knit bunch and work hard for each other but they also have a couple of decent players.

“It’s all about how we perform. If we are on our game then we can win it. We beat Ashford in the previous round and if we can produce that level again, then we can get a result.”

A win at Rangers will see Town bank the £975 prize money and progress to the last 32. Town striker Jason Taylor has been in fine form of late and Lambert believes he is getting back to his best.

“It’s been a stop-start season for Jason. He has struggled a bit with injuries but he is starting to get back to his best. He’s a key play for us, he’s a goal threat and hopefully he can help the team on Saturday.”

David Smart, a recent signing from Eastbourne United, is set to start but Dan Rodgers is a fitness doubt with a bruised foot.