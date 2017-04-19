Search

Lifelong fan Bloom’s backing and investment hailed by Hughton as ‘outstanding’

Albion chairman Tony Bloom celebrates promotion to the Premier League

Tony Bloom’s backing and investment in Brighton & Hove Albion has been celebrated by Chris Hughton

The chairman has put in an estimated £250million of his own money to drive the Seagulls to the Premier League.

That has come with the brand-new state-of-the-art Amex Stadium and the new luxury training centre at Lancing, along with the transfer kitty.

And Bloom - a lifelong Albion fan - has now brought his dream and that of the Albion fans to reality as they reached the Premier League after a 34-year absence from top-flight football.

Hughton has praised the Albion chief, who first made his money in poker, before stepping into the world of property investment and sports betting, as outstanding.

He said: “The good thing about this football club is that there are a lot of people involved in the day-to-day workings of it that were around during their tough times.

“But it takes an investor. It’s certainly a wonderful feeling, for myself, but more so for a group of supporters and a club when you have a local investor that in this day and age is prepared to put his money into a club.

“Particularly in an era where most of the big investors are overseas and consortiums or whatever. So for one individual and a local man to invest in these very difficult times and do so into a football club with how difficult running one can be, is outstanding.

“And I do think we have a support that absolutely appreciates that and knows that.”