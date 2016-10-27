March in contention to face Canaries

Solly March could make a long-awaited return to Albion’s squad for their Championship clash with Norwich on Saturday.

The 22-year-old England under-21 international has been out since December after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

March has made several appearances for Albion’s under-23 team over the past couple of months and netted in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Following those performances, Hughton has revealed he is weighing up whether to name him in the squad for Saturday’s Amex encounter with the Canaries.

He said: “Solly is on the back of two performances, so he’s pushing, which is good.

“There is no doubt that when Solly picked up his injury, he was on his best form, certainly that I’d seen, so it was a real blow.

“He’s made a good recovery, Solly’s been back around for a while now but he had that little setback. Before these last two games, he’d had some action before that. It’s a big boost for the squad but I think more importantly when someone is on the back of an injury you are pleased for them. I’m just delighted to see Solly back.”

As well as a potential return for March, Albion have more good news with both Richie Towell and Kazenga LuaLua back in full training.

Hughton added: “Both Kazenga and Richie are back training with the first-team, so it’s very good for us.”

