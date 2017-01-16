Newhaven 0, Pagham 1: Breach left gutted as Lions seal late win

Newhaven joint boss Sean Beach admitted he was gutted after his side suffered defeat to a late goal at home to Pagham on Saturday.

Joe Shelley’s 88th minute goal was enough for the SCFL Premier Division high-fliers to claim another win.

Newhaven joint boss Sean Breach. Picture by Jon Rigby

This followed a 4-1 defeat away at Broadbridge Heath last week. But after last week’s roasting from the manager, the players were praised this week.

Breach said: “Yeah I’m gutted to lose so late.

“But I am really proud of the boys this week. 8 out of our 16 were aged 21 or under. We handed two debuts to 19-year-old goalkeeper Paul Woods and 17-year-old Luke Emberson came on as a sub.

“We had a starting eleven who would compete well in this league unavailable today so with that considering, and being up against a pagham side who had Joe Shelley, Kieran Pammant, Liam Humphries, Scott Murfin - and many more, to compete like we did was incredible.

Action from Newhaven v Pagham. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Woody in goal was excellent. Conor Sidwell was brilliant at centre back and a special mention goes to Elliott wood who played out of position in centre midfield and was fantastic.

“Both teams had plenty of chances, their goalkeeper made several great saves but unfortunately we lost to a Joe Shelley header - which is why he’s as highly regarded as he is. He’s a match winner at the end of the day.”

The Dockers have another difficult game next Saturday with Chichester City visiting.

Breach said: “Chi next week will be tough.

“We’ve played them twice and given them two great games.

“They have quality all over and like us last season they grind out wins and seem to have kept the majority of the squad fit so they are on a good run at the moment.

“Hopefully we should have at least four players back from injury but with the way this season has gone who knows. I’m not holding my breath.”