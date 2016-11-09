Newhaven 2, Horsham 5: Breach happy with performance despite defeat

Newhaven went out of the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday, losing 5-2 to Ryman South side Horsham.

Horsham scored four goals in the first 25 minutes to kill off Newhaven’s chances.

But joint boss Sean Breach was happy with the performance. He said: “It was a strange game. We actually created eight or nine really good chances. But we were taught a Ryman lesson of punished mistakes and being ruthful in front of goal. Overall, me and Cooky were really happy with the performance, which probably looks odd after losing 5-2.

“Second half I thought we were the better side.

“I know it’s easy for a side to hold back when they are four or five nil up but I’m not sure that was the case for them as you could tell their management were not very happy with things.

"We did rest a few players from Saturday, and had three big players missing from the squad but I must say I thought our two best players on the night were our youngsters, Ben Earle and Kyle Woolven. Kyle in particular was fantastic and he was causing them all sorts of problems. Overall, first 25 mins aside, we were very pleased with the efforts and performance.

“Horsham were relentless in the first 25 mins and all the best to them in the competition."

Ryan Walton and Lee Robinson scored the Dockers' goals in the 84th and 88th minutes.

