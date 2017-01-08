Oakwood match against Ringmer abandoned after Oakwood player Grant Miller breaks his ankle

Oakwood’s game against Ringmer was abandoned after 49 minutes when a player broke his ankle.

The Crawley club were leading 3-0 following first half goals by Kieron Purkis, Charlie Adsett and Darren Tidey.

Oakwood player Grant Miller is taken by ambulance to hospital after breaking his ankle during their match against Ringmer at Tinsley Lane. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-170801-030107002

Just four minutes after the start of the second half, defender Grant Miller lay on the ground hurt after a challenge with Ryan Collins.

Physio Elizabeth O’Connor treated him while they waited for an ambulance which took around half an hour to arrive.

The game was then abandoned and a decision on whether the result will stand will be made by the Southern Combination League or the Sussex FA.

Manager Mark Gilbert said: “The referee never said if the result will stand because it’s not down to him.

Players and officials crowd around as Oakwood player Grant Miller lies on the pitch having suffered a broken ankle. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-170801-030127002

“I didn’t see it but apparently it was a bad, over the top challenge and it is a nasty break, it’s a clean break and the only thing holding his ankle together is his skin.

“It was the right thing to do (to abandon the game) as it was 40 minutes after the accident and it was cold.

“The ironic thing about it was it was his final game for us as he had fallen out of love with football and he had decided to take a break from the game.”

Oakwood took the lead after just ten minutes when Purkis volleyed in Tidey’s cross from the right with his left foot.

Adsett made it 2-0 on 20 minutes by heading in a cross from the right by Purkis.

Tidey sent in his team into the half-time break leading 3-0 with a 44th minute goal set up by a cross from Clive Piller which Tidey received before rounding keeper Dan Hutchins to score from close-range.

OAKS: Craven, Miller, Sebuliba, Manville, Lucas, Nourse, Adsett, Shuga’a, Purkis, Tidey, Piller

Subs: Johnston, Smith, Slark, Clark, Luzinda

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.