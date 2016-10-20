Oxlade-Chamberlain seals Borough loan switch

Eastbourne Borough have swooped to sign Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain on an initial one-month loan deal.

The Portsmouth academy graduate, 18, is brother of Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the son of Mark Chamberlain, who collected eight full international caps with the Three Lions.

Christian made an appearance from the bench in Portsmouth’s Johnstone’s Paint Trophy encounter at Exeter City last season.

The tricky midfielder has spent time on loan at Wimborne Town and with Steve Claridge’s Salisbury but this spell will be his first with a National League South team.

Christian will be in Borough’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Truro City.

