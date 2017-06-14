Premier League fixtures 2017/18: Brighton face Manchester City in opening game

Brighton will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they make their Premier League bow on August..

The Premier League fixtures were released this morning and sees Albion take on Man City first omn Saturday August 12 before they travel to Leicester on August 19.

They make the trip to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday December 13.

They face rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex on Tuesday November 28 and at Selhurst Park on Saturday April 14.

Their last game of the season is at Anfield.