RUMOUR MILL: Guardiola could swoop for Wilshire | Scholes tips Rooney for Manchester United exit | Napoli keen on Ibrahimovic | Real Madrid eyeing up Otamendi

Paul Scholes thinks Wayne Rooney could leave Manchester United due to his lack of playing time. The United captain has not started a Premier League match since December 17. (Sky Sports)

Usain Bolt, meanwhile, claims he would be just as good as Wayne Rooney if Jose Mourinho signed him for Manchester United. (The Sun)

Barcelona legend Xavi claims his former boss Pep Guardiola will consider making a shock move to take Jack Wilshere to Manchester City. (The Sun)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are considering a shock swoop for Manchester City flop Nicolas Otamendi. (The Sun)

James Rodriguez has dealt a blow to Manchester United and Chelsea after saying he wants to stay at Real Madrid. (Various)

John Terry has turned down the chance to leave Chelsea for a move to the US after rejecting three offers from three different MLS clubs. (Daily Star)

Manchester United have finalised a pre-contract agreement with Benfica to sign Victor Lindelof this summer. Liverpool were also interested in the player. (Various)

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala says he is close to signing a new contract - despite reported interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be the ideal signing for Serie A side Napoli, according to the Italian club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis. (Daily Mail)

London giants Arsenal are the latest club to express an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old has scored 26 goals for the Hoops this term. (Daily Express)

Tottenham are ready to launch a £20 million bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer. Spurs had a £12 million bid for the Ivory Coast international rejected last year. (The Sun)

Bolton have signed defender Reece Wabara, 25, until the end of the season. The former Man City youngster was a free agent having last played for Wigan in the 2015/16 season. (Sky Sports)