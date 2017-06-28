Search

RUMOUR MILL: | Manchester United's bid for Morata stalls as Real Madrid up their valuation to nearly £80m | Milan interested in signing Koscielny | Barcelona furious after hot prospect Garcia agrees Man City deal | Everton will beat rivals to £25m signing of Keane | Perisic prepared to reject Inter Milan pay rise to land move to Old Trafford

Morata's value has gone up.

Today's transfer news.