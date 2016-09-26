Ten-man Mavericks beaten in replayed FA Vase fixture

Worthing United Football Club exited this year’s FA Vase competition after being beaten in their replayed first-round qualifying encounter on Saturday.

The initial clash with Peacehaven & Telscombe at Lyons Way was abandoned after 70 minutes following an alleged assault.

After a decision by an FA Vase sub-committee last Wednesday, the game was ordered to be replayed with Peacehaven coming out 2-0 victors, the same scoreline they had lead by in the abandoned game.

Mavericks manager Nigel Geary felt the turning point in the match came when Paul Elliott was dismissed.

Elliott was shown a red with just 20 minutes played and Geary believes this was the moment that turned the game.

He said: “We started really well and for the first 30 minutes we created chance after chance.

“Even after the sending off, we still played some good stuff for a ten minute spell but after we went a man down it was always going to be difficult.

“I wasn’t really too sure what the sending off was for. The referee said it was for an alleged stamp but I don’t think anyone in the ground saw it.

“I know Paul and he has not got a bad bone in his body, so it was a little frustrating to go down to ten men.

“Despite being a man down, we really tried to push in the second half but we were just picked off.

“It was a frustrating way for us to go out of the competition but my focus is back on the league now.

“To have a run in this competition would have been great for myself and the club but it wasn’t to be.

“It was not a competition I was looking at winning but it would have been nice to go on a little run in it.

“Most important now is making sure that we are focused and get a run going in the league.

“Over the past few weeks we haven’t played too many league matches, so it will be nice to turn our attention back to that.”

Mavericks made a flying start and wasted several chances.

Mark Goldson and Chamal Fenelon both sent efforts wide, before Elliott was given his marching orders on 20 minutes.

The Mavericks forward was alleged to have stamped on an oppostition player which resulted in him being shown a straight red.

Peachehaven made the most of their man advantage nine minutes before the break as Joshua Marshall broke the deadlock.

With United pushing to get back in it they looked suspect to a counter and Peacehaven went two up on the hour.

Vitor Pestana rounded off a quick counter to double his side’s lead.

Peacehaven were then reduced to ten-men with just a minute left.

Reilly Grant was shown a straight red for an alleged kick out at Dean Gilmour but Magpies stood firm to book a spot in the second-qualifying round.

WORTHING UNITED: Trigwell; Marsh, Callaghan, Bromage, Hasan; Foster, Gilmour, Rose, Goldson; Elliott, Fenelon. Subs: Hards (Rose), Todd (Goldson), Punter (Callaghan), Joseph, Stideford.

