Torres signs for Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell believes new signing Sergio Torres will add quality and experience to his squad.

The former Crawley Town and Whitehawk midfielder from is Jamie Howell’s first signing since he became the Eastbourne manager last month.

Howell said, ““I am really happy to announce the signing of Sergio for Eastbourne Borough. Sergio is a player I have admired for many years and he will bring a wealth of experience and quality to Eastbourne Borough. I am delighted he has committed himself to the club.”

Sergio, 35, who lives in Brighton, joins from Whitehawk and is well known to Sussex football through his time at The Enclosed Ground and at Crawley Town. Born in Argentina, Torres made his debut at Club Atletico Banfield before making a switch to England where he represented Basingstoke Town.

The 6ft 2” midfielder moved into league football with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United before moving to Crawley Town in 2010 - helping the Broadfield club rise up through the divisions.