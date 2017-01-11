Town boss Lambert: 'I don’t think we turned up, I don’t know why it’s still a mystery to me even now'

Last weekend’s 6-0 defeat to Crowbrough Athletic in the FA Vase Trophy fourth round didn’t go down well with Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert as his team’s journey in the competition ended rather abruptly.

Prior to the game Crowbrough were on a 28-game unbeaten run, and the convincing win over Town stretched that to 29 games, but Lambert said: “I don’t think we were there. I don’t think we turned up, I don’t know why it’s still a mystery to me even now.”

Action from Eastbourne Town v Crowoborough. Picture by Joe Knight

Lambert also felt his side, who had been going well in the league over the festive period picking up a big win over their rivals Eastbourne United let their travelling supporters down, which to him was ‘unforgivable’.

“Our supporters were absolutely fantastic, our Pier Pressure group we take with us were fantastic and just went up to them and apologised afterward because that just wasn’t our proper Eastbourne Town team, they were magnificent,” said Lambert.

The game was tough to take for Town; they went to Crowbrough full of confidence, but in the end it was a miserable day for all connected with Town.

“It just wasn’t the real Eastbourne Town which was a shame. The occasion got to them?

“I don’t know but we were woeful in all departments and got what we deserved,” said Lambert.

Lambert was without a host of first-team regulars which included Matt Darby, Jason Taylor, Dave Smart and Alan Foster, and then in the game midfielder Ethan Strevett picked up an injury which will rule him out for the next four weeks. But Lambert hopes to have everyone available for Saturday’s game except for the injured Strevett.

Next up for Town it doesn’t get any easier, they face a trip to league leaders Shoreham, and Lambert is hoping for an improved performance: “I’m hoping for a reaction, we couldn’t have got a harder game, away from home as well, so I’m looking for a reaction.”

Shoreham are playing well this season, and are leading the way in the Southern Combination league, and Lambert is under no illusions at the task in hand: “It’s going be another tough game,” insisted Lambert.

Attentions can now turn back to the league; and with Town currently outside the play-off places there hope that they can push on for the rest of the season and put the disappointing defeat at the hands of Crowbrough behind them.