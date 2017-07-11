Worthing full-back moves to Eastbourne Borough

Former Worthing full-back Will Hendon sealed a switch to Eastbourne Borough earlier this week.

The 22-year-old joins Jamie Howell's Sports squad ahead of their National League South campaign.

Hendon, who played a division-lower in the then Ryman League Premier Division with Worthing last term, informed Gary Elphick he would not sign a new contract following a week at Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy in June.

Speaking after Hendon announced his decision to leave, Worthing manager Elphick admitted the defender will be a big loss and said: "It's a real shame to lose Will but he wants to play at a higher level, so good luck to him.

"I'm gutted he's not decided to sign a new contract, he's been a great servant to the club and had some great times here.

"I think another year with us would have done him no harm, we're a team looking to go places and he could have remained part of that."

