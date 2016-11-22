Former England fly-half Rob Andrew announced as new chief executive of Sussex

Sussex Cricket has today announced the appointment of Rob Andrew, former RFU Professional Rugby Director, as their new Chief Executive.

Andrew’s sports administration experience, which also saw a spell as Director of Rugby for Newcastle, followed a distinguished playing career as a world class fly-half in which he was capped 71 times for England. He also played first-class cricket whilst at Cambridge University.

He will take over at Sussex Cricket in January 2017, with a brief to build on the work of departing Chief Executive Zac Toumazi, who has overseen the integration of the professional club with the recreational board and its 245 affiliated league clubs.

Commenting on the appointment, Jim May, Chairman of Sussex Cricket said, “I am extremely pleased about the appointment of Rob Andrew. He has exceptional experience, both playing and administering sport which will be of great help to our cricket management delivering success.

He added, “Rob will be joining us at an important moment and he fully believes in our strategy of increasing the quantity and quality of participation in the recreational game. This is designed to build a stronger player pathway to ensure that Sussex succeeds at the top level of cricket in the long term.

May also said, “I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Zac, who leaves a strong legacy and with the thanks of everyone involved in Sussex Cricket for his four years at the helm.”

Rob Andrew said, “I am thrilled and really excited to be joining Sussex. The structures that have been put in place under the Sussex Cricket Limited umbrella have laid a very strong foundation for the future.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone connected with Sussex to help create success in professional cricket, recreational cricket and community programmes and ensuring that Hove remains a very special cricket ground.

“I will be focussing on driving forward the strategy over the next few years and helping write the next chapter in the rich history of Cricket in Sussex. These are exciting times for Sussex Cricket and cricket in general and I can't wait to get started.”

