Sussex side closing in on unwanted century

Ferring Football Club’s conceded tally for the season reached 97 on Saturday.

Having played just eight games in all competitions to date, Saturday’s 9-0 Southern Combination League Division 2 defeat at Westfield now leaves them just three away from an unwanted century in the goals conceded column.

A tough start has seen them concede 18 goals in a game on three occasions, coming against Jarvis Brook, Worthing Town Leisure and Cowfold.

Ferring also shipped 15 in a clash with Bosham earlier this season.

Hat-tricks for both Asher Grindle and Joshua Carey condemned Ferring to an eighth straight defeat in all competitions this season.

As well as those trebles, Callum Smith bagged a brace and Jake Adams netted to round off the scoring.

Ferring manager Steve Allen felt it was always going to be a tricky task making the long trip with a patched up side.

He said: “We had to make several changes from the team that lost 3-0 last time out.

“It’s not ideal when you are having to call up reserve, youth and senior players and mixing them in one team.

“It was a long way to travel and we found it difficult with a team that hasn’t played together too much.”

FERRING: Wareham-Grinstead; Muddle, Punter, Linfield, Yates, Allen, Esfahni, Souadi, Lelliott, Wolverston, Rae. Subs: Cook.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.