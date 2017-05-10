Aegon Championships mourns passing of former tournament director Ian Wight

The Aegon Championships is deeply saddened to learn that Ian Wight, Tournament Director of the event (then known as the Stella Artois Championships) between 1995 and 2007, has died at the age of 75.

Involved with the tournament for 30 years, initially as Event Director and then taking over from Clive Bernstein as Tournament Director in 1995, Ian was in position until he retired in 2007. Chris Kermode, now the ATP World Tour's Executive Chairman and President, succeeded him.

"Ian played a huge part in making the tournament what it is today," said current Tournament Director, Stephen Farrow. "We would like to send our sincere condolences to Ian's family."

Ian is survived by his wife Joy and daughters Belinda and Tessa, as well as Grandchildren Alex, Luke, Ross, Sam and Agnes. A funeral and celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday 17th May at 3.30pm at Chiltern Crematorium. His family has requested that there be no flowers, but donations, if wished, can be made in his memory to Parkinson’s UK.

To donate: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate