Callum ‘Knighty’ Knight crowned featherweight champion

Eastbourne Boxing Club’s Callum ‘Knighty’ Knight has been crowned the Southern Counties Featherweight Champion.

The unbeaten Knight, 15, came up against the tall southpaw Carl Lucas of Kent based ‘Eastern’ Boxing Club.

The club said: “When we sized up his opponent during the warm up we realised we had pressure him, but with discipline.

“The plan was to throw plenty of feints and triggers to draw the taller Lucas’ lead.”

Strong and sharp hooks to the body and head pinned his man down and the points came tumbling in.

Come the end, the bout was a clear unanimous decision for Callum who now progresses to the national stages. The quarters will be held in Camberley the morning of October 15 where he will box the Western Counties Champion.

Hopefully with a victory in place, he will return to support his fellow boxers in the home show at Skateworld on October 15 from 7pm onwards.

