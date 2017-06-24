Eastbourne Tennis: Crowds gather as Novak Djokovic gets first taste of Devonshire Park

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic drew the crowds on Saturday as he took the practice courts at Devonshire Park.

Djokovic will be the main attraction of a strong line-up at the Aegon International Eastbourne.

Novak Djokovic at Devonshire Park - picture: www.ebourneimages.com

The World No.4 accepted a wildcard and comes into the event as the top seed ahead of No.2 Gael Monfils, No.3 John Isner and No.4 Steve Johnson.

It’s the first time the 12-time Grand Slam winner has played a grass court event between Roland Garros and Wimbledon since 2010.

“This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament,” said the 12-time Grand Slam champion. “I am looking forward to fine tuning my grass court game there ahead of Wimbledon.”

The line-up also includes eight of the world’s top 10 WTA women players and a duo of British men.

Reigning French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko joins fellow top ten stars including home town player and British No.1 Johanna Konta, defending champion Dominika Cibulkova, former champions Caroline Wozniacki, Agnieszka Radwanska, Svetlana Kuznetsova, world No.1 Angelique Kerber and world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova.

British stars Kyle Edmund and Aljaz Bedene join a stellar men’s line up.

Eastbourne’s Konta said, “I feel fortunate to be able to participate in a home town event - I guess not many players can say that.

“Everything about it is great. It’s a relaxed tournament and a great fan experience because it’s close up and intimate.

“The fans have been fantastic to me and the support is massive and means so much during matches.

“I’ve some great memories at Devonshire Park and I’m looking forward to making some more.”